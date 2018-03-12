Nick Gordon Arrested For Assaulting His Girlfriend AGAIN!

Nick Gordon — who was the fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown — has been arrested on domestic violence charges, according to People.com. The site reports that Laura Leal, his girlfriend, “claimed that she picked Gordon up from a bar and that he allegedly struck her in the face while she was driving. She added that Gordon also allegedly pulled her hair and ‘stated to her that he should make her wreck the vehicle,’ according to the arrest report.”

Gordan claimed “that he wanted Leal to leave his residence after allegedly ripping his shirt and throwing a bottle at him. Gordon told authorities Leal was “crazy” and the alleged attack was unprovoked, though stated they both had been drinking alcoholic beverages.” Leal didn’t press charges, but Gordon was arrested for battery domestic violence due to her statement and injuries. “Gordon was given a bond of $500 and is currently in the process of being released, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office website. He is due back in court on April 6.” See the mugshot below.

This is not the first time the two have been in a domestic violence dispute. In June, Leal pressed charges against Gordon for domestic violence. Allegedly, he assaulted for her six hours, but Gordon said Leal was the aggressor. However, by August she dropped all charges. The dispute between Leal and Gordon occurred less than a year after he was found guilty in the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown and was ordered to pay the Brown family $36 million. Brown died in an Atlanta hospice in July 2015, seven months after being found unconscious in a bathtub in her house in Georgia.