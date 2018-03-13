Twitter Weighs In On O.J. Simpson’s Hypothetical “Confession”

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Twitter Weighs In On O.J. Simpson’s Hypothetical “Confession”

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
US-O.J. SENTENCING

Source: ISAAC BREKKEN / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

The Internet is going crazy over O.J. Simpson’s “Lost Confession.”

Sunday evening marked the highly-anticipated broadcast of “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?,” an interview dated back to 2006 in which O.J. Simpson details a hypothetical account of how his involvement in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman would have played out. The interview conducted by Judith Regan was a verbalized account of the scenario laid out in Simpson’s book If I Did It.

While heralded as hypothetical, it was Simpson’s frequent use of the first-person, vivid details of the crime scene, and implication of a hypothetical accomplice named Charlie that had many referring to this interview as a blatant confession. While many took to social media to relay this sentiment, other met it with explanations and conspiracy theories of their own, supporting the not guilty verdict handed down in 1994 when O.J. was infamously acquitted of the murders. He would later be found liable in civil court.

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 17 hours ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 4 days ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 5 days ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 6 days ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 7 days ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 week ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 week ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.18
Photos