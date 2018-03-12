Why Juelz Santana Turned Himself Into The Police [EXCLUSIVE]

The other day Juelz Santana made headlines after he was caught trying to carry a gun on a plane. When security found it, he allegedly ran out of Newark Airport on foot. Santana turned himself in and now is facing charges.

Rihanna made history as the 1st woman to accumulate over 2 billion streams on Apple Music. “Black Panther” has made over $1 billion after this weekend and beat out “A Wrinkle In Time” for number 1. Congratulations to the “Black Panther” cast for this accomplishment!

