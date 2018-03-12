The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Juelz Santana Turned Himself Into The Police [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
The other day Juelz Santana made headlines after he was caught trying to carry a gun on a plane. When security found it, he allegedly ran out of Newark Airport on foot. Santana turned himself in and now is facing charges.

Rihanna made history as the 1st woman to accumulate over 2 billion streams on Apple Music. “Black Panther” has made over $1 billion after this weekend and beat out “A Wrinkle In Time” for number 1. Congratulations to the “Black Panther” cast for this accomplishment!

Celebs We Need To See In The "Black Panther" Sequel [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2980145" align="alignleft" width="697"] Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios[/caption] With the head of Marvel recently confirming that “Black Panther” is getting a sequel AND the superhero flick raked in a whopping $1 billion dollars this past weekend, it’s clear that Wakanda really is forever! And while we know a “BP II” isn’t coming out anytime soon, but that won’t stop the ladies at Hello Beautiful from thinking ahead and putting together a wishlist of dope Black actors and actresses that need to be in the sequel. Ryan Coogler, are you listening?

