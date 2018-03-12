The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Rickey Smiley Felt Before Going On “Watch What Happens Live” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Rickey Smiley was so happy to join Andy Cohen and Eva Marcille for “Watch What Happens Live” last night. He went on Facebook Live to show off his dressing room and what happens behind the scenes. There was music playing, people drinking and everyone was having a good time.

Smiley couldn’t help how happy he was for this opportunity. He was ready to play some games, spill some tea and just enjoy an evening of fun. Did you tune in last night?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos