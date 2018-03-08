Music & Entertainment
Kid ink – “Tell Somebody” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Written By: Sharif D.King

Kid Ink is on the path to a great 2018. Kid Ink leaked his “Tell somebody” single at the top of the 2018. Kid Ink is now circling back to give you the video to match the track which was shot in Tijuana Mexico. I think we’ve seen similar stories where a couple gets their start, they meet kick off a relationship and everything is going well  then suddenly the relationship becomes rotten due to a decision that has to be made.  Some people call this Location-ships. Watch Kid Ink’s newest visual for “Tell Somebody”  below.

 

 

[caption id="attachment_87964" align="alignnone" width="218"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] So...Beyonce' went off and had twins...came back with the baby snap back and has been slaying the Fashion game ever since. Here are 10 times King Bey slayed the Gram.

 

