Check Out Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 Trailer (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

An all New Season of” Luke Cage” is upon us. Luke Cage 2 spills into a new part of Cage’s Life as he finds his self rebuilding and rekindling love with an old dating partner. Cage also spends time learning his who is he as this new celebrity not to mention an action packed battle with a villain. Marvel has set the date for June 22nd for the launch of the New Luke Cage Season 2. Watch the trailer you’ll see that Luke Cage ain’t no joke below.

