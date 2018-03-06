Betty Shelby, The Cop Who Killed Terence Crutcher, Is Back To Work

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Betty Shelby, The Cop Who Killed Terence Crutcher, Is Back To Work

The fact that she is back at work like nothing ever happened, is just...

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 5 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Like the many men before him, the death of Terence Crutcher at the hands of a police officer appears to mean nothing, as the cop who killed him is officially back to work like nothing ever happened.

Betty Shelby, the former Tulsa, Oklahoma police officer who killed Terence Crutcher is back to work in a her new role as a deputy in Claremore, Oklahoma according to The Root. If you recall 40-year-old Terence Crutcher was an unarmed motorist shot and killed by Shelby, who was found not guilty of manslaughter, back in September 2016.

Via The Root:

[Betty] Shelby is now serving as a full-time deputy for the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office in Claremore, Okla., and is happily patrolling again. Shelby, one may remember, resigned from the Tulsa Police Department after her trial ended in her acquittal. While at the TPD, she landed a cushy desk job after the killing, as she was not allowed to patrol. She even managed to get the fatal shooting scrubbed from her employment record, as if she had never killed an unarmed man.

She eventually left the TPD and last fall joined the Sheriff’s Office as an unpaid reserve deputy. A few months ago, she came board full time, and Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton confirmed that she has had no issues on the job.

“She’s doing her job and doing it well,” Walton said. “When she came on as a reserve deputy, we talked about when she was ready, maybe returning to patrol. She had some commitments she wanted to fulfill first, but she hit that point a few months ago where she was ready.”

Walton also wants to point out how Shelby is so embraced by the local community that even black people are allegedly embracing her and congratulating her on doing a good job.

“Not to make this a black or white or racial deal, but one gentleman, a black gentleman, approached Betty at QuikTrip and struck up a conversation with her and said, ‘I know who you are and I appreciate what you do,’” Walton said. “No reason at all for us not to support her.”

Give me a break. RIP Terence Crutcher.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Taraji P. Henson Denies Shading Ryan Seacrest

It’s Over: Mary J. Blige Settles Divorce With Kendu Issacs

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 3 hours ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
How To Get Out Of Debt (VIDEO)
 1 day ago
03.05.18
J.R. Smith Suspended For Throwing A Bowl Of…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Democrats Pushing To Have Shirley Chisholm Statue Placed…
 1 day ago
03.05.18
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 4 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 5 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 5 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 5 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 6 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 1 week ago
02.27.18
Photos