Bag Secured: Nas Makes $40 Million In Amazon Ring Buyout

The Queens legend has been making big moves in Sillicon Valley.

Posted 5 hours ago
Italia Independent And Nas Presents The Ghostbusters Collection, New York City

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

More dead presidents for QB’s finest.

via WeBuyBlack:

Legendary Queens Bridge rapper, Nas just secured a hefty bag thanks to his early investment in the Doorbell Security company “Ring”. Ring was just bought by Amazon for $1.2 Billion dollars.

Nas, (Nasir Jones) was reportedly one of Ring’s first investors. He and his business firm Queensbridge Venture Partners, have invested in several companies over the past few years such as Lyft, Dropbox, Rap Genius, and SeatGeek.

 

