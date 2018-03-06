Tyga – “King Of The Jungle” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Takes on being the “King of The Jungle.” Tyga admits to his faults of being unfaithful. Watch the Arrad & Tyga directed video which shows him cheating on the love of his life. In the midst of the cheating Tyga attempts to hide his lies yet the truth finds its way to the light. Tyga trys to explain his faults to his girlfriend however it seems as though its not enough to win over his girlfriend. You can Find Tyga’s King Of The Jungle song on his latest project “Kyoto” which premiered last month. I have never seen Tyga hit dance moves like he does in this video. scroll down and pee The Last King’s newest video.

