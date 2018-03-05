Childish Gambino Is Going On Tour! Find Out Where You Can Catch Him And Rae Sremmurd

Chilidsh Gambino is finally going on tour.

Many fans were scared that we’d never get a tour from the “3005” rapper again since Donald Glover has talked about ditching his musician moniker a few times in recent interviews. It looks like we don’t have to worry about that after all–at least not in the very near future–as the Atlanta native just announced that he’s going on tour later on this year with special guest Rae Sremmurd.

childish gambino 2018 tour. pre-sale tuesday. general onsale friday. https://t.co/O5xfZSWl2J — donald (@donaldglover) March 5, 2018

The tour is going to serve as the first time Gambino has toured in support of his last studio album, Grammy-nominated Awaken, My Love!. As aforementioned, this could be the last time he tours as Childish Gambino, because he re-confirmed earlier this year that he, at some point, plans to retire the name. His reasoning? He explained during a Q&A ceremony at January’s Grammy Awards, “I’m still making another project right now. But I like endings. I think they’re important to progress.”

Childish Gambino’s North American tour is set to kick off in his hometown of Atlanta on September 6, later stopping in about a dozen cities across the United States and Canada.

The 13 announced tour dates are all below:

September 6 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

September 8 – Chicago, IL – United Center

September 10 – Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre

September 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 19 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 22– Houston, TX – Toyota Center

September 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

September 26 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum

September 27 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

September 29 – Seattle, WA – KeyArena

September 30 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: