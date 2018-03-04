21 Savage, Offset, Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip” (Video) #SharifDKing TheCrownLife

0 reads Leave a comment
A new trio is making a ton of noise together. 21 savage, Offset of the SupaStar Atl Rap group Migos, and The iconic music producer Metro Boomin add the drip to Ric Flair in the video. Peep 21 Savage, Offset and Legendary wrestler Ric Flair as they take on The Upper Echelon lifestyle. They Floss in the Elegant like Mansion, push Luxury cars and display the drip with expensive jewelry and accessories. Watch the trio take on a epic day of Lavish Living in the Shomi Patwary directed visual below and “WithOut Warning” The Album is out now, Be sure to support.
Migos headline on the #Z1079SummerJam Stage [Gallery]
Migos headline on the #Z1079SummerJam Stage [Gallery]
