21 Savage, Offset, Metro Boomin – “Ric Flair Drip” (Video) #SharifDKing TheCrownLife

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 40 mins ago
A new trio is making a ton of noise together. 21 savage, Offset of the SupaStar Atl Rap group Migos, and The iconic music producer Metro Boomin add the drip to Ric Flair in the video. Peep 21 Savage, Offset and Legendary wrestler Ric Flair as they take on The Upper Echelon lifestyle. They Floss in the Elegant like Mansion, push Luxury cars and display the drip with expensive jewelry and accessories. Watch the trio take on a epic day of Lavish Living in the Shomi Patwary directed visual below and “WithOut Warning” The Album is out now, Be sure to support.

 

 

