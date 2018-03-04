Cozz – “Demons N Distractions” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

The Dreamville Rapper Cozz released an Album titled “Effected”. Cozz has made a choice to tackle his “Demons N Distractions” with a new video that gives birth to his good and bad thoughts of life. Watch the Scott Lazer directed video that follows Cozz around L.A. as he expresses his fight through his Demons and Distractions in the visual below.

