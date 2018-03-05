Feature Story
34 Photos Of Black Excellence Drippin’ At The Oscars Over The Years

Written By: Nia Noelle

74th Annual Academy Awards

The 90th Annual Academy Awards are just around the corner, and it’s definitely the year to root for everybody Black.

In honor of Mary. J Blige, Denzel Washington and Daniel Kaluuya, who are just a few of the Black contenders for the trophy this year, check out these mesmerizing photos of Black excellence drippin’ at the Academy Awards all throughout the years.

86th Annual Academy Awards - Show

OSCARS ALI FOREMAN

USA - Oscars�� 2006 - Arrivals

