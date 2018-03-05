Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Share The First Photo Of Baby ‘Stormi’ — But Does She Look Like Mom Or Dad?

0 reads Leave a comment
Well we didn’t see this coming.
After weeks of Kylie Jenner teasing us with small glimpses of baby Stormi via Snapchat, her boyfriend Travis Scott couldn’t resist sharing a full photo of his one-month old baby girl.
After the rapper posted the adorable photo of his baby girl, mama Kylie followed up with an adorable video:
Who do you think Stormi looks like more? Kylie or Travis?
