Not All Heros Wear Capes: DC Police Are On The Hunt For Suspect That Trashed 11 Speed Cameras

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
DC Police Are Looking For Someone Destroying Speeding Cameras Around The City

 

Washington D.C. police are looking for a suspect that they say systematically destroyed several speed cameras around the city earlier this week.

In the footage above, a vehicle stops in the street, and a man hops out then runs up to the large metal box that houses the speed camera and pushes it over. The can be seen ripping the camera from one of the posts. The suspect returns to his vehicle and speeds off.

In a statement released by the police they claim that they discovered the damaged cameras between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A total of 11-speed cameras were destroyed within the area on the same night.

