Black History Month: Sherly D. Victorian

Black History Month Powered by TSU, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs

Assistant Chief

Sheryl D. Victorian, PhD

Sheryl is a native Houstonian and a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department. She was recently promoted to Assistant Chief on October 13, 2017, and is currently assigned to Patrol Region 2 Command. Sheryl’s law enforcement experience includes assignments in Major Offenders, Homicide, Child Sexual Abuse, Internal Affairs, Patrol and the Training Division.

Sheryl has earned many awards and commendations for her service and dedication to the Houston Police Department and the City of Houston. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration of Justice from Texas Southern University, a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Houston – Downtown, and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Administration of Justice from Texas Southern University.

She is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy (FBI NA) session #267 and a National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science (LEADS) scholar.

In her spare time, Sheryl is a playwright, and she enjoys traveling, mentoring, teaching, and spend time with her family.

