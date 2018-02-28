Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

Black History Month: Sherly D. Victorian

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Black History Month Powered by TSU, Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs 

Leaders In The Community

Source: Sheryl Victorian / Sheryl Victorian

 

Assistant Chief

Sheryl D. Victorian, PhD

Sheryl is a native Houstonian and a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department. She was recently promoted to Assistant Chief on October 13, 2017, and is currently assigned to Patrol Region 2 Command.  Sheryl’s law enforcement experience includes assignments in Major Offenders, Homicide, Child Sexual Abuse, Internal Affairs, Patrol and the Training Division.

Sheryl has earned many awards and commendations for her service and dedication to the Houston Police Department and the City of Houston.  She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration of Justice from Texas Southern University, a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Houston – Downtown, and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Administration of Justice from Texas Southern University.

She is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy (FBI NA) session #267 and a National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science (LEADS) scholar.

In her spare time, Sheryl is a playwright, and she enjoys traveling, mentoring, teaching, and spend time with her family.

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 18 hours ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 1 day ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 1 day ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 2 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 2 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 3 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 5 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 6 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 6 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 7 days ago
02.22.18
Photos