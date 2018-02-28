Black History Month: 1968 Olympic Black Fist

The final day of Black History Month 2018 comes with recognition of the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. That night 50 years ago this summer made icons out of Tommie Smith and John Carlos, whose public protest would be a precursor to that of Colin Kaepernick.

As for the third man in the photo, Peter Norman, he returned back to his native Australia a pariah. On the same medal stand where Smith and Carlos stood for an end to racism in their native United States, Norman also wore a badge that said, “Olympic Project for Human Rights.” He became the forgotten hero of the games and was effectively forced out of the sport for his actions that night in Mexico City.

When Norman died in 2006, Smith and Carlos gave his eulogy.

