After Breaking Into Someone’s Home, Stranger Shits Himself & Passes Out Half-Naked

Throw the whole house away.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
A guy by the name of Carlos (@carlooo0) hit Twitter with a very disturbing photo yesterday. Giving his followers a little context, he explained that “a complete stranger broke into my garage and shit himself and passed out.”

While the photo doesn’t show the man’s face, it is clear something wasn’t right. His pants are down around his ankles and feces are splattered everywhere.

When someone commented, “Sonnnn wtfff” Carlos responded “Bro you should’ve seen my face when I opened the door.” No word on what happened when the stranger woke up. Hit the flip to see the photo for yourself, but be warned: it’s nasty.

