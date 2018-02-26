Feature Story
We Tried It: Burger King’s Pound King

Sherrod must've heard he'd get to review food today because he came prepared, sans durag and with a napkin bib.

Written By: Team CASSIUS

Posted February 26, 2018
We flexed on you with Travis Scott Air Force 1s and showed the way when it comes to new Polaroid cameras. Now, it’s time to try out some food.

This week we’re trying out Burger King’s Quarter Pound King. A new edition to the menu, the Pound King has over half a pound of beef and is topped with the traditional onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard, and classic sesame seed bun.  Sherrod must’ve heard he’d get to review food today because he came prepared, sans durag and with a napkin bib. Cory passes on grabbing a bite, while Sherrod can’t smack the bag off the table fast enough.

He dives right in and must’ve forgotten he has a stomach the size of a toddler, because he somehow eats the whole thing and says it’s pretty tasty. He regrets it seconds later when he throws it all up, but the ASAP (Always Say A Prayer) shirt was safe thanks to the strategically placed napkin bib. After seeing that, Cory definitely wasn’t gonna try the Pound King.

Next, it was time for the pound king to get pounded… with a hammer.

Photos