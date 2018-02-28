9 O'Clock News
K. Michelle Has Her Butt Injections Removed On ‘Dr. Oz’

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
K.Michelle

Source: Atlantic Records

K. Michelle removed her butt injections and the whole thing was filmed as a segment for “Dr. Oz,” airing today (Feb. 27).

Dr. Michael Niccole, performed the procedure only removing 40 percent of the injections, as it would be impossible to remove them all.

 

K.Michelle she was starting to feel pain from her implants and her health began to deteriorate.

“I had seen some stories of a lot of women who were going through the same thing and it was like discoloration, it was pain in your back, it was migraines, it was super discomfort,” she told Dr. Oz.

“It’s like you always have this intuition when you know you might want to ignore it but I couldn’t ignore it anymore, and it just wasn’t worth it to me.”

“I wanted to get back to Kimberly,” she said. “I wanted to get back to the person that my mother gave birth to.”

Watch K. Michelle’s “Dr. Oz” segment here.

