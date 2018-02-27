9 O'Clock News
‘Black Panther’ Tops $700M With Record-Breaking 2nd Weekend

'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: Dave J Hogan / Getty

Black Panther earned another $108 million this past weekend, a drop of just 46% from last weekend’s record-crushing $202m Fri-Sun opening. It is the second-biggest second weekend gross of all time between Universal/Comast Corp.’s Jurassic World ($106.5m) and Lucasfilm’s The Force Awakens ($149m).

Photos