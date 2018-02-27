‘Black Panther’ Tops $700M With Record-Breaking 2nd Weekend

0 reads Leave a comment
Black Panther earned another $108 million this past weekend, a drop of just 46% from last weekend’s record-crushing $202m Fri-Sun opening. It is the second-biggest second weekend gross of all time between Universal/Comast Corp.’s Jurassic World ($106.5m) and Lucasfilm’s The Force Awakens ($149m).
Radio-One + Lexus Black Panther Premiere - Here Is What You Missed!
11 photos Launch gallery
Radio-One + Lexus Black Panther Premiere - Here Is What You Missed!
1. Black Panther Premiere with Radio-One - Presented By Lexus1 of 11
2. Black Panther Premiere with Radio-One - Presented By Lexus2 of 11
3. Black Panther Premiere with Radio-One - Presented By Lexus3 of 11
4. Black Panther Premiere with Radio-One - Presented By Lexus4 of 11
5. Black Panther Premiere with Radio-One - Presented By Lexus5 of 11
6. Black Panther Premiere with Radio-One - Presented By Lexus6 of 11
7. Black Panther Premiere with Radio-One - Presented By Lexus7 of 11
8. Black Panther Premiere with Radio-One - Presented By Lexus8 of 11
9. Black Panther Premiere with Radio-One - Presented By Lexus9 of 11
10. Black Panther Premiere with Radio-One - Presented By Lexus10 of 11
11. Black Panther Premiere with Radio-One - Presented By Lexus11 of 11
comments – Add Yours