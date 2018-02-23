News
Home > News

New Vibrator Can Be Used To Order Pizza Once Your Sexual Appetite Is Satisfied

All your pleasures wrapped in one device.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Young Cheerful Female Eat Pizza on the Floor at Home

Source: AleksandarGeorgiev / Getty

If you thought sex toys weren’t interesting enough, one company is here to please your sensual side and hungry appetite.

The adult entertainment company CamSoda presents the “RubGrub.” It’s an interactive vibrator that allows you to order food once you’re done satisfying your sexual needs.

According to HuffPost, the device includes an Internet-connected button on one end. Once the user programs their payment, delivery and order info, the RubGrub connects with a local pizza shop and you can order your food by pressing the button.

Right now, Domino’s is the sole restaurant where you can get your post-pleasure fun. But according to CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker, they hope to expand their restaurant connections if the product gains some buzz.

“Masturbation, while ultimately enjoyable, can be a strenuous physical activity during which an individual exerts a lot of energy and burns many calories,” Parker said. “Inevitably, once someone has climaxed, they feel lethargic and hungry. Now, in order to enjoy your Saturday night, all you need is your RubGrub device. Get off and get stuffed, all with the quick click of a button.”

Your type of toy, or nah? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 9 hours ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 9 hours ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 11 hours ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 11 hours ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 1 day ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 2 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 2 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 3 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 3 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 4 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 7 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 1 week ago
02.16.18
Photos