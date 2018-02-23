Remy Ma’s Sister Arrested For Allegedly Shooting & Hitting Woman With Car

Remy Ma’s Sister Arrested For Allegedly Shooting & Hitting Woman With Car

RALEIGH, NC – One of Remy Ma’s younger sisters, 27-year-old Remeesha Alesia Blount, was arrested on Monday night (February 19) after an incident outside of a Raleigh, North Carolina bar.

According to The News & Observer, Blount is being held without bail at a local jail for allegedly shooting a woman and then running her over with her car in the End Zone bar parking lot.

She’s being charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of assault with the weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in the city.

