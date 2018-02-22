SMH: Ohio Pastor & Wife Accused Of Robbing Sunday School Teacher At Gunpoint

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

SMH: Ohio Pastor & Wife Accused Of Robbing Sunday School Teacher At Gunpoint

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 43 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Traffic Violation

Source: A330Pilot / Getty

Jesus take the wheel! This is church drama on a whole different level.

According to the Toledo Blade, Anthony Morris, 49, his wife, Zelda Morris, 46, and their daughter, Kamali Morris, 19, are each facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 43 mins ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 21 hours ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 2 days ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 days ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 5 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 6 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 6 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 7 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 7 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 7 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 week ago
02.15.18
Photos