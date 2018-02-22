SMH: Ohio Pastor & Wife Accused Of Robbing Sunday School Teacher At Gunpoint

Jesus take the wheel! This is church drama on a whole different level.

According to the Toledo Blade, Anthony Morris, 49, his wife, Zelda Morris, 46, and their daughter, Kamali Morris, 19, are each facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The teacher, Nickema Turner, told police she was at St. Pauls AME Zion Church on Sunday when she was grabbed by her hair from behind by Kamali, moments before the service was about to begin! Kamali’s mom, Zelda, also began attacking her as well, police reports say. Nickema ended up getting the upper hand on Zelda and that’s when Anthony stepped in and pushed her to the ground, pulled out a handgun and pointed it straight in her face, threatening to take her life. READ MORE

