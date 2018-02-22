Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools

Because of the recent school shooting in Florida, companies are starting to see a spike in sales for bullet proof backpacks and bullet proof blankets. A company call Bullet Blocker said they sold over 500 backpacks in just one day last Thursday. These bags are not cheap by no stretch of the imagination, they average between $200-$500 per backpack.

Back in 2013, the conversation about bullet proof barriers in classrooms idea was introduced. Today, the idea that schools may need to reconsider building bullet proof schools is back on the table and so is the price tag that it will take to build. Currently, to build a bullet proof classroom, schools are looking at the whopping ticket of $25k which in most cases, is more than a teachers annual salary.

Read More: Fast Company

