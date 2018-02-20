News
Home > News

Fans Are Freaking Out Over Which ‘This Is Us’ Star Is Hosting ‘SNL’ Next Month

One of the Big 3 are making their way to New York City

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 12 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
NBCUniversal Events - Season 2017

Source: NBC / Getty

This Is Us is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on TV, and the same goes for all the cast members as well. With such a heartfelt show, it’s no surprise that fans are super attached to all of the characters and the people who play them.

SNL announced on Tuesday who would be hosting the show in the upcoming weeks, and one of the most beloved This Is Us cast members is finally going to host–but it might not be who you think.

There you have it: Sterling K. Brown will be hosting Saturday Night Live on March 10. As a lot of people’s favorite cast member, character, and an Emmy Award winner for his role as Randall, this choice was honestly a no brainer. And Sterling is just as excited as fans.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Sterling’s big announcement to gear up for his big gig this March.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 15 hours ago
02.20.18
Trailer + Premiere Date Drops For Tracy Morgan,…
 15 hours ago
02.20.18
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 20 hours ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 4 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 5 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 5 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 6 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 6 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 6 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 6 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 7 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 7 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 1 week ago
02.13.18
Photos