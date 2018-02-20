KFC Forced To Close Hundreds Of Stores Due To Temporary Chicken Drought

KFC lovers in the UK and Ireland had to get their chicken fix elsewhere over the weekend, as TIME reports that a shortage of chicken forced hundreds of KFC branches to close. “KFC first apologized for the problems on Saturday. In an update Monday, it listed almost 300 stores as open, but did not say when the rest might join them,” the site writes.

As for what caused the shortage of finger lickin’ goodness, KFC explained via Monday’s statement: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex! We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours. We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix – we’re really sorry about that. Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again. Hope to see you in our restaurants soon.”

Hopefully they’re new delivery partner, DHL, gets it together soon. Stay tuned…

