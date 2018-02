Call him “Sex.”

One word. Ew

Taking a note from diddy’s name changing ways doesn’t work for everyone.

I’m changing my name to SEX…. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018

For now on call me SEX!!! — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 20, 2018

I hope this is a joke. Please?

