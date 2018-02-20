Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside

Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala – Inside

Photo by Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Do Better Jamie Foxx

Written By: ashmac

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Am I the only one that believes the way he handled his interview with ESPN during All Star weekend was immature?

Just in case you missed it, when asked about (current girlfriend) Katie Holmes and basketball he had an interesting reaction.

More than a bit childish to me. Isn’t this relationship public knowledge? We’ve already seen them out and about more than a few times. Why not just say, “haha. I’d rather not discuss that” vs. walking off.

Jemele Hill had a few things to say about it.

Via TMZ:

Hill says she and Smith both respect Foxx a lot — but in this particular instance, “I thought he unnecessarily made Mike look bad.”

“I thought it was kind of bizarre why he acted that way … like I thought [Jamie’s relationship with Katie] was pretty public and that everybody knew, but apparently everybody doesn’t know.”

You could have handled that better Jamie.

All-Star Weekend , ashmac , ashmacgetsit , jamie foxx , Jemele Hill , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 3 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 4 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 4 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 5 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 5 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 5 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 5 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 6 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 6 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Photos