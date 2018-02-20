Do Better Jamie Foxx

Am I the only one that believes the way he handled his interview with ESPN during All Star weekend was immature?

Just in case you missed it, when asked about (current girlfriend) Katie Holmes and basketball he had an interesting reaction.

More than a bit childish to me. Isn’t this relationship public knowledge? We’ve already seen them out and about more than a few times. Why not just say, “haha. I’d rather not discuss that” vs. walking off.

Jemele Hill had a few things to say about it.

Via TMZ:

Hill says she and Smith both respect Foxx a lot — but in this particular instance, “I thought he unnecessarily made Mike look bad.”

“I thought it was kind of bizarre why he acted that way … like I thought [Jamie’s relationship with Katie] was pretty public and that everybody knew, but apparently everybody doesn’t know.”

You could have handled that better Jamie.

