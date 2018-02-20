Ummm Fergie, What’s Going On

Judging by this picture, looks like Fergie had a blast singing the National Anthem. Too bad all of our ears didn’t have the same reaction.

You can’t host a national singing competition and then sound like this! But Fergie had a few things to say.

The singer tells TMZ:

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Well alright.

