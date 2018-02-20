Laura Ingraham Responds to LeBron James’ Clapback

The back-and-forth continued into the weekend between LeBron James and Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham gave her opinion to a video of James, Kevin Durant, and ESPN’s Cari Champion discussing a wide-range of topics, including the current state of politics and social status in America.

“The number one job in America… is someone who doesn’t understand the people, and really don’t give a f*** about the people,” James said about President Donald Trump in the video.

The news personality followed up to James’ rant by saying he should “shut up and dribble.” Durant felt that her comments were racially-biased.

Here in LA, Kevin Durant opens up to @usatodaysports about the @IngrahamAngle commentary that so many found offensive. “To me,” he says, “it was racist.” Q&A here https://t.co/k9I3DKSm8Q — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 17, 2018

'The best thing she did was help me create more awareness' — LeBron on Fox News' Laura Ingraham's comments https://t.co/hp5ATRyXUH pic.twitter.com/DrRUxu38Is — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 17, 2018

