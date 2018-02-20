Wendy Williams Returns to Her Talk Show

Wendy Williams was back in the purple chair on Monday hosting her daily talk show after taking three days off, reportedly due to the flu.

“I must say, it’s good to be back. I apologize to those of you who had tickets for the show Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. I was not here. I was fluish with complications. But no more,” Williams, 53, said at the top of her show.

The host added that while she was in bed “sequestered,” she caught up on “Scandal.”

“What do you do, but have the remote with new batteries? I don’t know what you take from your job. But batteries are expensive. Please! Thank you, Wendy Show,” she added.

As previously reported, several pictures surfaced via Radar Online showing Wendy talking to her husband just hours after she appeared to nearly collapse on her show last week.

During her three days off, she was strong enough to update fans in a video, explaining: “It is not the flu yet, but I feel flu-ish. It is not a five on a scale of one to five. Honestly, it is not even a four. I did go to the doctors today to find out exactly what it is. I feel awful, and I had to be talked out of skipping work today and taking off a few days to get myself back together. I have not taken off since we started this show.”

