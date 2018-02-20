Did Quincy Jones Resent Michael Jackson?

Quincy Jones dropped a bomb about the late-great Michael Jackson when he recently spoke to vulture.com and said….

“Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs. [Donna Summer’s] ‘State of Independence’ and ‘Billie Jean.’ The notes don’t lie, man. He was as Machiavellian as they come . . . Greedy, man. Greedy.”

Michael’s family has been left feeling a bit pressed about the comments of Jackson’s mentor and longtime collaborator, Page Six reports.

“He must have the first stages of dementia,” a family member said of the 84-year-old Jones.

Michael’s father, Joe Jackson told Page Six that he believed Jones was “quite jealous of Michael because he’s never worked with someone with all of that talent.”

Having produced MJ’s “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Thriller” and countless other iconic songs, Jones believes that if there is a similarity between Michael and Summer’s songs, Jones himself is to blame.

“He says my son stole it, but he was the producer on both [‘Billie Jean’ and ‘State of Independence’], so if anybody is wrong it would be Quincy,” Jackson said, reiterating that he believed that no part of “Billie Jean”was lifted.

Another relative believes Jones has “quietly carried a vendetta” against Michael, who died in 2009, for a while.

“It goes way back, and [Jones] recently got money from Michael’s estate,” the relative said, alluding to Jones recent $9.4 million court victory against Jackson’s estate, recovering past unpaid royalties.

A family source noted that the fallout between Michael and Jones began more than 30 years ago when the duo disagreed on whether Jones deserved a Grammy nod for having produced the “Thriller” album.

“Michael did all of the work. It’s his music and everyone knows Michael’s sound — and ‘Thriller’ was all Michael Jackson,” the family source said.

Via Page Six:

Michael allegedly went directly to Grammys officials and requested that any producer award go directly to him and not Jones — who, of course, was credited in the liner notes as the album’s producer along with Michael.

Bob Jones, Michael’s late spokesman, wrote in his 2005 memoir that “The King lobbied hard against Quincy getting that Grammy. He didn’t want to share the spotlight at all with Quincy Jones or anyone else.”

Jones ultimately received the award but he and Michael “fell out for good,” according to the family member, in 1987 after Jones arranged for Prince to duet with Michael on the song “Bad.”

“When Quincy got Prince to agree to the song, Michael felt that it would be good only because that’s what Quincy promised. But he didn’t know that Quincy had agreed to give Prince top billing on Michael’s own song.”

The duet was then killed and Michael “absolutely lost it” when Prince went public about their almost collaboration.

Asked in an interview why the song didn’t happen, Prince said: “The first line of that song is ‘Your butt is mine.’

“I said [to Michael], ‘Who’s gonna sing that to whom? Cause you ain’t singing that to me and I ain’t singing that to you, so right there we’ve got a problem.’ ”

