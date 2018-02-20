Fergie Speaks Out On Her Tuneless Caterwauling Of The National Anthem

Fergie Speaks Out On Her Tuneless Caterwauling Of The National Anthem

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Not Fergalicious.

 

The internet is still talking about Fergie‘s disastrous version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NBA All-Star game last night. In case you missed it and your ears can endure the pain, see below:

Fergie has spoken out about the performance and she admits her vocals weren’t quite Fergalicious. She told TMZ, “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

It’s good to hear Fergie is admitting to the vocal train-wreck and not blaming the sound or her microphone. But we are curious to know — what happened in rehearsals? Didn’t anyone see the failure ahead? She finished the song like she thought she killed it.  That said, the performance gave the Internet hours of fun. Check out this hilarious remix below:

All good Fergie, we forgive you. We’d rather hear your version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on repeat than watch our current president babble about patriotism.

SOURCE: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Allen Berezovsky, Getty Images, and NewsOne

First and Second Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

