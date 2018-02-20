Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’

Guess it’s safe to assume that Trump doesn’t like Oprah anymore. Oprah conducted her follow up interview on ’60 Minutes’ about America’s political divide and Trump wig blew off. Back in September, Oprah did an investigation into America’s political divide over Trump.

For those who may not remember, these two were associates at one point in time with Oprah having Trump and his then family, as one of her last guests to be on her show before she had shut it down. In 1999 Trump thought Winfrey would be a good running mate and stated:

“I know her very well. You know, I did one of her last shows” ~Donald Trump

Now Oprah has shut down the rumors of her consideration for running for president in 2020 as she stated she has no intention of running.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” tweeted Trump, 71, at 11:28 p.m. “The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!” ~Donald Trump

