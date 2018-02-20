Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Guess it’s safe to assume that Trump doesn’t like Oprah anymore. Oprah conducted her follow up interview on ’60 Minutes’ about America’s political divide and Trump wig blew off. Back in September, Oprah did an investigation into America’s political divide over Trump.

For those who may not remember, these two were associates at one point in time with Oprah having Trump and his then family, as one of her last guests to be on her show before she had shut it down. In 1999 Trump thought Winfrey would be a good running mate and stated:

“I know her very well. You know, I did one of her last shows” ~Donald Trump

Now Oprah has shut down the rumors of her consideration for running for president in 2020 as she stated she has no intention of running.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes,” tweeted Trump, 71, at 11:28 p.m. “The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!” ~Donald Trump

Read More: Yahoo

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trump Tweets That Oprah Is ‘Insecure’
 2 hours ago
02.20.18
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 3 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 4 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 4 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 5 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 5 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 5 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 5 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 6 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 6 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 days ago
02.13.18
Photos