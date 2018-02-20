Rick Ross Ft. T-Pain, Kodak Black – Florida Boy (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

1 reads Leave a comment
Rick Ross takes time out to honor his birth place, Florida alongside some of his Florida Boys! Rick Ross taps Kodak Black and T-Pain to highlight Florida from the cars to palm trees, beautiful woman,and the road ways, they showcase what it means to rep Florida. Through out the video you can catch some of your Cameos from some of your favorites such as Flo-Rida, DJ Khaled, Uncle Luke, and a bunch of others. Watch the biggest boss Rick Ross, T-Pain, and Kodak Black pay Homage to Black Bo and rep hard as them Florida Boys living the Florida Lifestyle.
WCW: Young And Gettin' It!
13 photos Launch gallery
WCW: Young And Gettin' It!
1. Zendaya1 of 13
2. Zendaya2 of 13
3. Yara Shahidi3 of 13
4. Yara Shahidi4 of 13
5. Chloe and Halle5 of 13
6. Chloe and Halle6 of 13
7. Chloe and Halle7 of 13
8. Ryan Destiny8 of 13
9. Ryan Destiny9 of 13
10. Amandla Stenberg10 of 13
11. Amandla Stenberg11 of 13
12. H.E.R.12 of 13
13. H.E.R.13 of 13
