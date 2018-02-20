Music & Entertainment
Rick Ross Ft. T-Pain, Kodak Black – Florida Boy (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Rick Ross takes time out to honor his birth place, Florida alongside some of his Florida Boys! Rick Ross taps Kodak Black and T-Pain to highlight Florida from the cars to palm trees, beautiful woman,and the road ways, they showcase what it means to rep Florida. Through out the video you can catch some of your Cameos from some of your favorites such as Flo-Rida, DJ Khaled, Uncle Luke, and a bunch of others. Watch the biggest boss Rick Ross, T-Pain, and Kodak Black pay Homage to Black Bo and rep hard as them Florida Boys living the Florida Lifestyle.

 

 

