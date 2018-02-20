LeBron James Brings Back Fun in NBA All Star Game

LeBron James Brings Back Fun in NBA All Star Game

67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

LeBron James may just go down as the GOAT, however that’s always going to be up for debate.

What’s not up for debate is the fact that this ‘kid from Akron’ is indeed the best player of his generation. By a lot.

In last night’s NBA All Star Game, Team LeBron needed their leader to be that go-to player that’s made him a fan favorite for years, and King James absolutely delivered.

Check out the highlights below and let us know what you think!

Photos