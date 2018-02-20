0 reads Leave a comment
Kobe and Shaq 1-on-1
Now to my error of Basketball, When I told everybody in 96 that Kobe was the next best player and nobody believed me and then 5 championships happened.
But anyway Check out one of best combos NBA has ever seen when Shaq and Kobe Has a 1 on 1 sit down interview.
Subscribe to my Youtube channel.
#Iamsomebody Daily
(Podcast)
Follow me on all my Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpqicA2v8jLYV8-fg5dYvhA
https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/
Remember We Are #Iamsomebody.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours