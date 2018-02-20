Uncategorized
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Ft. Don Q – “Somebody” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingshow

Written By: Sharif D.King

A- Boogie Links with his label mate Don Q for the “Somebody” track. The Bigger Artist has been busy dropping new visuals lately. A-Boogie takes it to the club to confess his feelings to  a special “somebody” while also attempting to show his seriousness for her on the DJ Mustard produced beat. You can also catch Don Q exchanging words to a special lady in the visual as well. Peep the Dj Mustard Cameo alongside High Bridge The Label in the  Gerard Victor directed video below.

 

 

Black Panther premiere

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the 'Black Panther' Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the 'Black Panther' Premiere

Continue reading The Stars Were Shining Bright at the ‘Black Panther’ Premiere

The Stars Were Shining Bright at the 'Black Panther' Premiere

The stars were out last night for the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's Black Panther. It's easily the most highly anticipated movie of the year. The sea of celebs was one thing, but their colorful Afro-centric ensembles were another—even more amazing—thing altogether. Check them out!

 

