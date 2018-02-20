A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Ft. Don Q – “Somebody” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingshow

A- Boogie Links with his label mate Don Q for the “Somebody” track. The Bigger Artist has been busy dropping new visuals lately. A-Boogie takes it to the club to confess his feelings to a special “somebody” while also attempting to show his seriousness for her on the DJ Mustard produced beat. You can also catch Don Q exchanging words to a special lady in the visual as well. Peep the Dj Mustard Cameo alongside High Bridge The Label in the Gerard Victor directed video below.

