A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Ft. Don Q – “Somebody” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingshow

A- Boogie Links with his label mate Don Q for the “Somebody” track. The Bigger Artist has been busy dropping new visuals lately. A-Boogie takes it to the club to confess his feelings to a special “somebody” while also attempting to show his seriousness for her on the DJ Mustard produced beat. You can also catch Don Q exchanging words to a special lady in the visual as well. Peep the Dj Mustard Cameo alongside High Bridge The Label in the Gerard Victor directed video below.
The Stars Were Shining Bright at the 'Black Panther' Premiere
1. Chadwick BosemanSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Lupita Nyong'oSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Michael B. JordanSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Marija AbneySource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Issa RaeSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Yara ShahidiSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Slater Vance, Angela Bassett, Bronwyn Vance, and Courtney B. VanceSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Donald GloverSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. David OyelowoSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. Angela BassettSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Daniel KaluuyaSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. DeVon FranklinSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Tessa ThompsonSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Forest WhitakerSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K. Brown, and son Andrew BrownSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. Chloe Bailey and Halle BaileySource:Getty 16 of 16
