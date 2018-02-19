Nipsey Hussle Ft. Swizz Beatz – “Been Down” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

0 reads Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle is on a roll. The non stop dedication from Nipsey Hussle has opened a bunch of doors along the “Victory Lap”. Nipsey Hussle released the Been Down Track with one of my favorite super producer Swizz Beatz a while back. it’s nice to now get a visual to put to the song that displays both Nipsey Hussle and Swizz Beatz reaping the benefitting of working hard, investing time, and staying down through the journey. Watch nipsey hussle and Swizz beatz celebrate while they enjoy some New York City Night Life. Congrats again Nipsey!
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta
7 photos Launch gallery
7 Photos Of Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle Keeping It Gangsta
1. Riding and rollin'.Source:Instagram 1 of 7
2. "LOUIS THA 13th w THA GOD." - NipseySource:Instagram 2 of 7
3. He got the hottest chick in the game wearing his chain.Source:Instagram 3 of 7
4. Socialite tings.Source:Getty 4 of 7
5. "CRENSHAW" - NipseySource:Instagram 5 of 7
6. Posted up.Source:Splash News 6 of 7
7. "#WCW My crimee" - NipseySource:Instagram 7 of 7
