Nipsey Hussle Ft. Swizz Beatz – “Been Down” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Nipsey Hussle is on a roll. The non stop dedication from Nipsey Hussle has opened a bunch of doors along the “Victory Lap”. Nipsey Hussle released the Been Down Track with one of my favorite super producer Swizz Beatz a while back. it’s nice to now get a visual to put to the song that displays both Nipsey Hussle and Swizz Beatz reaping the benefitting of working hard, investing time, and staying down through the journey. Watch nipsey hussle and Swizz beatz celebrate while they enjoy some New York City Night Life. Congrats again Nipsey!

