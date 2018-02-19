Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Tyga – “U Cry” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

One thing we can always say about Tyga, he has no problem expressing his self to someone he is involved in. Tyga’s “U Cry” track can easily be associated with his relationship struggles between him and  Kylie Jenner. While Kylie Jenner is getting settled with her new baby and getting settled as a new mom, Tyga has broke his silence about  everything that has hasn’t between the two. Despite everyone thinking Tyga could be hurt, is truly not the case. T-Raww seems  to be doing well and continuing his luxurious life. T-Raww’s “U Cry” track can be found on his new album “Kyoto.” Watch the Last King frontman’s newest video below.

 

 

Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Awards - Arrivals

14 Photos Of Beautiful Black Women Wearing Locs

14 photos Launch gallery

14 Photos Of Beautiful Black Women Wearing Locs

Continue reading 14 Photos Of Beautiful Black Women Wearing Locs

14 Photos Of Beautiful Black Women Wearing Locs

 

Follow The Crown :

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps

101.1 The Wiz , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif , Kylie Jenner , Kyoto , last kings , Last Kings Music , The Crown Life , The Voice of The Tri-State , Tyga , U Cry

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
20 items
Wakanda Arrives In Richmond For Black Panther Premiere…
 2 days ago
02.17.18
3 Year Old Cried 8 Hours Straight During…
 3 days ago
02.16.18
‘Black Panther’ Movie Review
 3 days ago
02.16.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
02.15.18
Nelly Accused Of Sexual Assault In The UK
 4 days ago
02.15.18
TBS Greenlights Lena Waithe Series ‘Twenties’
 4 days ago
02.15.18
DeRay McKesson Lands Book Deal
 4 days ago
02.15.18
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 4 days ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 5 days ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 5 days ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 6 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 6 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 6 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 6 days ago
02.13.18
Photos