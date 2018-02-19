Tyga – “U Cry” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

One thing we can always say about Tyga, he has no problem expressing his self to someone he is involved in. Tyga’s “U Cry” track can easily be associated with his relationship struggles between him and Kylie Jenner. While Kylie Jenner is getting settled with her new baby and getting settled as a new mom, Tyga has broke his silence about everything that has hasn’t between the two. Despite everyone thinking Tyga could be hurt, is truly not the case. T-Raww seems to be doing well and continuing his luxurious life. T-Raww’s “U Cry” track can be found on his new album “Kyoto.” Watch the Last King frontman’s newest video below.

