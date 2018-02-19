Rapsody – “Chrome ( Like Ooh)” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Rapsody drops more wisdom in the form of a video for her “Chrome (Like Ooh)”. You can find “Chrome (Like Ooh)” on her latest project Laila’s Wisdom which is a Grammy nominated Album. Check out the black and white visuals that bring awareness of young teens involved in carjacking which leads to more trouble whether it be violence or issues with law enforcement. Watch the Chad Tennies and Mac Grant directed visual below.

