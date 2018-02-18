Kanye West Wins $10 Mil Lawsuit Against Insurance Company

Photo by

Kanye West Wins $10 Mil Lawsuit Against Insurance Company

Kanye West leaves Matsuhisa Sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills

Kanye West finally won his battle against the insurance company that owed him $10 million following his mental breakdown on stage.

via: TMZ

Kanye West just scored a belated victory by settling his massive lawsuit against Lloyd’s of London, which had refused to pay for the losses he incurred when he canceled some of his 2016 Saint Pablo concerts after suffering a mental breakdown.

We’ve learned Lloyd’s folded under massive pressure by Kanye’s lawyers and agreed to pay most of what Kanye was due under the policy. Kanye’s touring company — Very Good Touring — had sued for $10 million after Lloyd’s incredibly refused to pay because it claimed the breakdown was triggered by Kanye’s alleged drug use. Lloyd’s claimed drug use was an exclusion under the policy.

Photos