Meek Mill Is Getting An Appeal Hearing

Posted 4 hours ago
Via | HipHopDX

Judge Genece Brinkley has granted an appeal hearing to Meek Mill and his legal team, according to CBS Philly.

On Wednesday (February 14), Meek’s legal team filed a Post-Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) petition in Pennsylvania in the latest attempt to free him. In the petition, which were emailed to HipHopDX, two of Graham’s ex-colleagues — Jerold Gibson and Jeffery Walker — confirm he lied about Meek’s original 2007 arrest.

Defense attorneys Joe Tacopina and Jordan Siev allege one of the arresting officers, Reginald Graham, lied under oath. Meek’s attorneys claim he was wrongfully convicted and are now in the process of filing a motion for bail.

Photos