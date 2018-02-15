UPDATE: Florida High School Shooter Arrested

UPDATE: Florida High School Shooter Arrested

Handcuffed

Source: Bill Oxford / Getty

PARKLAND, FL (RNN) – One person is in custody after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it had arrested the shooter.

The sheriff’s office also reported 14 victims. Local media reports said up to 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement and ambulances scrambled to the scene. Medical teams treated the wounded outside the school.

Shots were reported close to dismissal time, before 3 p.m. ET.

Parkland is a city of about 30,000 people, about 15 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Police are evacuating students, were seen leaving the school with their hands up.

There are still a number of students still inside, according to reports.

The FBI has also gotten involved.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a tweet that he is aware of the situation.

“I’ve spoken with Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School,” Scott said. “We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement.”

The last reported shooting at a middle or high school in the U.S. was only a few weeks ago, on Feb. 1, at the Salvador B. Castro Middle School in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press.

A 12-year-old girl was arrested on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm on school grounds after a gun she’d brought to school went off, injuring four students.

