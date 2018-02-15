UPDATE: Florida High School Shooter Arrested

PARKLAND, FL (RNN) – One person is in custody after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that it had arrested the shooter.

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

The sheriff’s office also reported 14 victims. Local media reports said up to 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement and ambulances scrambled to the scene. Medical teams treated the wounded outside the school.

Shots were reported close to dismissal time, before 3 p.m. ET.

Parkland is a city of about 30,000 people, about 15 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Police are evacuating students, were seen leaving the school with their hands up.

There are still a number of students still inside, according to reports.

The FBI has also gotten involved.

The FBI is aware of reports of an active shooter at Stoneman Douglas High School and is in contact with local law enforcement agencies. At this time, the FBI is responding to the scene and taking appropriate action. — FBI Miami (@FBIMiamiFL) February 14, 2018

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said in a tweet that he is aware of the situation.

“I’ve spoken with Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School,” Scott said. “We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement.”

I’ve spoken with @BrowardSheriff Scott Israel, @browardschools Superintendent Robert Runcie and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding Stoneman Douglas High School. We’ll continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

The last reported shooting at a middle or high school in the U.S. was only a few weeks ago, on Feb. 1, at the Salvador B. Castro Middle School in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press.

A 12-year-old girl was arrested on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm on school grounds after a gun she’d brought to school went off, injuring four students.

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

First Picture Courtesy of Jupiterimages and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Bill Oxford and Getty Images

First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO Cleveland 19 News