Joe Jackson Weighs In on Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Comments

Posted 1 hour ago
BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

In case you somehow missed last week’s juicy Vulture interview with Quincy Jones, the famous producer made some pretty wild allegations. According to Jones,  he once dated Ivanka Trump, who apparently has “the most beautiful legs” but “the wrong father,” Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando had sex once (which Pryor’s widow confirmed), and Michael Jackson “stole a lot of stuff.” Specifically, Jones said Michael stole “Billie Jean” and “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough.”

TMZ started to ask Joe Jackson on Saturday at the restaurant Toscanova in Calabasas, CA if his son did, in fact, steal the hook of “Billie Jean” from Donna Summer’s song “State of Independence.” Joe immediately chimed in and said, “I raised Michael, he’s my son. Quincy Jones, he knows better. I don’t want to talk about it.” When asked if he thinks Michael wrote “Billie Jean,” he said, “Yes, correct.”

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Paras Griffin and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Leon Bennett and Getty Images

Photos