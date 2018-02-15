Tyrese Ambushed by Fan Onstage, Shoves Her Away

Photo by

Tyrese Ambushed by Fan Onstage, Shoves Her Away

Posted 1 hour ago
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 07, 2018

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Poor Tyrese. The dude just cannot seem to catch a break recently. The latest incident in his timeline of mishaps over the past few months occurred during an on-stage performance at the Valentine’s Love Jam in Detroit.

In a video posted by TMZ, a fan can be seen approaching Tyrese on stage as he is concluding his set. “I love y’all,” he says before beginning his exit. During his walk off, he briefly wipes his face with a rag. As he’s doing that, one of his fans climbs up onto the stage. When he pops his head back up, the fan can be seen motioning in for an innocent hug. Instead of hugging getting to hug the musician, the fan was on the receiving end of an immediate stiff arm.

Tyrese was noticeably startled by the whole thing, and seemed to be apologetic once he processed what had happened. It’s definitely not a good look, but you can’t really blame him for his immediate reaction of self defense. There’s a reason fans aren’t allowed to just hop up on stage whenever they feel like it at live shows.

 

READ MORE: Complex.com

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Marcus Ingram and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Paul Archuleta and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube, TMZ, and Complex

Photos