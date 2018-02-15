Tory Lanez – “Skrt Skrt” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Toronto’s Tory Lanez is back on the scene, this time to kick off the festivities for his sophmore album. ToryLanez’s new album seems to be surrounded by pure fun and incredible moments not to mention the growth of his career will show way more on this next body work. The New Album Titled “Memories Don’t Lie” leads me to believe that every track will have a visual and will be a supreme and lavish adventure all year long. Watch Tory Lanez shine inside his Mansion pool party next to exotic ladies for a fun time, the visual only makes you crave the summer months faster. Take a look below.

