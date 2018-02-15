T-Pain Ft. Mr. Talkbox – “May I” Video #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

1 reads Leave a comment
T-Pain takes on a role as thee entertainment for the big wedding in his latest music video “May I” taking on a couple’s special day all while it becomes an insane day for all three parties, T-Pain the bride and groom. In the video below the groom gets caught cheating right before laying out the vows. This creates a moment for T-Pain to slide in and connect with the bride. By this time T-Pain pretty much rolls out the “May I” script as T-Pain and the bride hit it off at a night club. Watch the visual below.
WCW: Young And Gettin' It!
13 photos Launch gallery
WCW: Young And Gettin' It!
1. Zendaya1 of 13
2. Zendaya2 of 13
3. Yara Shahidi3 of 13
4. Yara Shahidi4 of 13
5. Chloe and Halle5 of 13
6. Chloe and Halle6 of 13
7. Chloe and Halle7 of 13
8. Ryan Destiny8 of 13
9. Ryan Destiny9 of 13
10. Amandla Stenberg10 of 13
11. Amandla Stenberg11 of 13
12. H.E.R.12 of 13
13. H.E.R.13 of 13
