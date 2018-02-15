Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

T-Pain Ft. Mr. Talkbox – “May I” Video #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

T-Pain takes on a role as thee entertainment for the big  wedding in his latest music video “May I” taking on a couple’s special day all while it becomes an insane day for all three parties, T-Pain the bride and groom. In the video below the groom gets caught cheating right before laying out the vows. This creates a moment for  T-Pain to slide in and connect with the bride. By this  time T-Pain pretty much rolls out the “May I” script as T-Pain and the bride hit it off at a night club. Watch the visual below.

 

 

Zendaya Coleman

WCW: Young And Gettin' It!

13 photos Launch gallery

WCW: Young And Gettin' It!

Continue reading WCW: Young And Gettin’ It!

WCW: Young And Gettin' It!

 

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat: KingSharifSnaps

Grammy Awards , HIP-HOP , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif , May I , Mr. Talkbox , Nappy Boy Productions , Oblivion , rnb , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , T-Pain , VIDEO

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 17 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 17 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 2 days ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 6 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 6 days ago
02.09.18
Photos