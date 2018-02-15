T-Pain Ft. Mr. Talkbox – “May I” Video #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

T-Pain takes on a role as thee entertainment for the big wedding in his latest music video “May I” taking on a couple’s special day all while it becomes an insane day for all three parties, T-Pain the bride and groom. In the video below the groom gets caught cheating right before laying out the vows. This creates a moment for T-Pain to slide in and connect with the bride. By this time T-Pain pretty much rolls out the “May I” script as T-Pain and the bride hit it off at a night club. Watch the visual below.

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat: KingSharifSnaps