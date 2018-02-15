Music
Home > Music

This Goes Out To You: Michelle Obama’s Valentine’s Day Playlist For Barack Obama Is A Mood

Mrs. Obama brought back the love mixtape in style.

Written By: HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

This Valentine’s Day Michelle Obama made us break out the collective “awwwww”  when she used Instgram to shout out her forever love and announce that she curated a special playlist in his honor.

“Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama,” the former First Lady wrote. To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you! Click the link in my bio to hear the playlist.”

The playlist, entitled “Forever Mine,” can be found here on Spotify.

Songs include Etta James‘ “At Last” (which they danced to at the 2008 inauguration), Barry White‘s “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe,” Mariah Carey‘s “Always Be My Baby,”  and Anita Baker’s “Caught Up In The Rapture.”

Go on ahead and press play. We know you want to.

DON’T MISS:

And Now, The Barack And Michelle Obama Official Portraits We’ve All Been Waiting For

GET THE LOOK: Michelle Obama’s Off The Shoulder Swag

Michelle Obama Conference For Women

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

8 photos Launch gallery

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

Continue reading 7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama's Speech At The 2017 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Unsigned Rapper Planned To Rob Wing Stop With…
 1 hour ago
02.15.18
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 23 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 23 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 2 days ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 2 days ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 5 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 6 days ago
02.09.18
Photos